Ignoring Lok Adalat orders proves costly, court orders attachment of Joint Commissioner’s official vehicle in Mohali

Taking a stern view in a case related to the cleaning of roadside drains and streets in the city, the Permanent Lok Adalat Mohali ordered the attachment of the official vehicle of the Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali.
While the decision came earlier, the detailed order was released on Thursday.
The matter arose from an execution application filed by city resident Ram Kumar, who alleged that debris removed during the cleaning of drains and sewer lines is not lifted promptly. According to the petitioner, the waste often remains lying on the roads for days and sometimes weeks, causing unhygienic conditions. During rainfall, the same debris flows back into the drains, resulting in frequent blockages.
The petition further states that the issue had earlier been raised before the Permanent Lok Adalat in 2014. At that time, an official of the MC had assured the court that regular sanitation and drain cleaning would be ensured in the city. Based on that assurance, the court disposed of the case on January 31, 2015.
However, the petitioner claimed that the situation has not improved significantly since then. In several localities, broken drain covers remain unrepaired for long periods, while the accumulation of soil and garbage inside drains obstructs the proper flow of water. During the rainy season, waterlogging on roads becomes common, which increases the risk of mosquitoes and the spread of diseases.
The petition also pointed out that many sanitation-related works are often carried out during the monsoon season, whereas such maintenance should ideally be completed between March and June in the dry months so that the removed debris can be cleared immediately.
Taking these circumstances seriously, the court adopted a strict stance and directed the concerned department to ensure compliance with its previous orders.
When contacted regarding the issue of the attachment order, Joint Commissioner Jasjit Singh said, “I have not yet received a copy of the order. I am also not aware of this case because I have joined recently. I will be able to comment only after I receive the order copy.”
