Ignoring Lok Adalat orders proves costly, court orders attachment of Joint Commissioner’s official vehicle in Mohali

Taking these circumstances seriously, the court adopted a strict stance and directed the concerned department to ensure compliance with its previous orders. (Image generated using AI)

Taking a stern view in a case related to the cleaning of roadside drains and streets in the city, the Permanent Lok Adalat Mohali ordered the attachment of the official vehicle of the Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali.

While the decision came earlier, the detailed order was released on Thursday.

The matter arose from an execution application filed by city resident Ram Kumar, who alleged that debris removed during the cleaning of drains and sewer lines is not lifted promptly. According to the petitioner, the waste often remains lying on the roads for days and sometimes weeks, causing unhygienic conditions. During rainfall, the same debris flows back into the drains, resulting in frequent blockages.