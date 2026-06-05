‘One-sided obsession’: Man walks into Mohali office, stabs woman colleague to death

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A 29-year-old woman employee was allegedly stabbed to death by a male colleague at the office of SRP Logistics Limited near Bestech Mall in Phase XI, Mohali, on Thursday evening. The accused later allegedly injured himself with the same weapon.
The deceased, identified as Dimple (29), worked with the company. The accused, Harjinder Mann alias Harry, who was also employed at the office, allegedly attacked her with a knife inside the workplace.
Police said the incident took place around 6.30 pm. After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured accused to a hospital for treatment.
Confirming the incident, SHO Aman Baidwan told The Indian Express, “The incident took place around 6.30 pm and the police reached the spot within 15 minutes. The injured person was shifted to the hospital. A forensic team visited the scene and collected biological and other evidence. Videography of the spot has also been conducted.”
He added, “The investigation is being carried out from every angle. CCTV footage is being examined and all possible leads are being verified. At this stage, only this much can be shared. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”
The SHO said both the victim and the accused are originally from Patiala. Harjinder is currently residing in Purab Apartments in Mohali, while his parents are settled in the United States.
Providing details of the preliminary investigation, Baidwan said, “Dimple and Harjinder worked in separate cabins located about five feet apart. Harjinder had brought the knife with him. Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of one-sided affection. When the woman rejected his advances, he attacked her with the knife and later injured himself.”
Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage is being examined, while forensic reports and other evidence are awaited.
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