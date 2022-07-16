Mohali: Licences of 4 immigration firms cancelled

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 16, 2022 11:54:32 pm
July 16, 2022 11:54:32 pm
The Mohali district administration on Friday cancelled the licences of four immigration firms, after receiving complaints against them.
According to officials, the licences of Gunbir Immigration, Fly Roots Consultancy, Safe Hand Immigration, and Study and Right Way Immigration and Education Services were cancelled.
Mohali Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amninder Kaur Brar issued orders related to the cancellation on Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-