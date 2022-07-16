scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Mohali: Licences of 4 immigration firms cancelled

According to officials, the licences of Gunbir Immigration, Fly Roots Consultancy, Safe Hand Immigration, and Study and Right Way Immigration and Education Services were cancelled.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 16, 2022 11:54:32 pm

The Mohali district administration on Friday cancelled the licences of four immigration firms, after receiving complaints against them.

According to officials, the licences of Gunbir Immigration, Fly Roots Consultancy, Safe Hand Immigration, and Study and Right Way Immigration and Education Services were cancelled.

Mohali Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amninder Kaur Brar issued orders related to the cancellation on Saturday.

