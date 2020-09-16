Mohali leads in Twitter ‘Conversation Replay’

Mohali ranked second for its volume of Twitter conversations about adventure and travel in 2019 and for its humorous conversations on Twitter in 2019. (Source: Twitter/Reuters)

A study commissioned by Twitter India shows that Indians found joy in everyday conversations last year. The team analysed 8,50,000 tweets across 22 cities in India from September-November 2019.

Mohali was amongst the top three cities across themes of ‘adventure and travel’, ‘humour’ and ‘doing good deeds’. Other themes of joy that saw interest and contribution from people of Ludhiana were ‘achievement’ and ‘romance’.

“Twitter is a modern public square where diverse voices discuss and share their views on topics and conversations that interest them,” said Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter, India. He further said that last year, people were celebrating and revelling in many joys of life, and with ‘Conversation Replay’, they intend to throwback to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes of joy from diverse parts of India, to encourage people to celebrate life. “Sharing these conversations is our way of giving Indians a moment of happiness and reminding them that joy can still be found in little pleasures,” he remarked.

Meanwhile the study further found that the ten most talked about themes included, animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports.

Mohali ranked second for its volume of Twitter conversations about adventure and travel in 2019 and for its humorous conversations on Twitter in 2019. Interestingly, Ludhiana, which tops the charts, is also a city in Punjab, leaving no doubts about the humour quotient of people from Punjab.

Interestingly people on Twitter witnessed great joy through this conversation theme in 2019, with Mohali being one of the top three cities that contributed to it.

Southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content, and humour.

While Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, Raipur led conversations around animals. Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around family and doing good deeds, whereas Mumbai led conversations on nostalgia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd