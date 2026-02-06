Mohali MC launches ‘Area Stewardship’ drive to resolve civic issues within 24 hours or on priority’

To strengthen on-ground monitoring, the Municipal Corporation has designated area in-charges for every phase, sector, village and road stretch, along with their official contact numbers. (File Photo)

The Mohali Municipal corporation has rolled out a citizen-focused “Area Stewardship” drive under which issues related to sanitation, solid waste management, park cleanliness, bush cutting and streetlighting will be resolved within 24 hours, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said on Friday, adding matters concerning water supply, sewerage and road maintenance would be addressed on priority.

The initiative is part of the ongoing random surprise inspections conducted under the direction of the Punjab Local Government Department to strengthen grassroots governance and improve service delivery, thereby enhancing the quality, continuity, and accountability of civic services across the city, he said.

Divulging details, Sandhu said, “Under this initiative, specific phases, sectors, villages and road stretches falling under the municipal limits have been assigned to designated officers and officials as individual area custodians, enabling closer supervision and quicker redressal of civic issues.”