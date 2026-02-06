Mohali MC launches ‘Area Stewardship’ drive to resolve civic issues within 24 hours or on priority’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mohali Municipal corporation has rolled out a citizen-focused “Area Stewardship” drive under which issues related to sanitation, solid waste management, park cleanliness, bush cutting and streetlighting will be resolved within 24 hours, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu said on Friday, adding matters concerning water supply, sewerage and road maintenance would be addressed on priority.
The initiative is part of the ongoing random surprise inspections conducted under the direction of the Punjab Local Government Department to strengthen grassroots governance and improve service delivery, thereby enhancing the quality, continuity, and accountability of civic services across the city, he said.
Divulging details, Sandhu said, “Under this initiative, specific phases, sectors, villages and road stretches falling under the municipal limits have been assigned to designated officers and officials as individual area custodians, enabling closer supervision and quicker redressal of civic issues.”
The commissioner said each nominated officer would directly monitor essential services in their respective jurisdictions, including sanitation, mechanical sweeping, solid waste management, park maintenance, bush cutting, street lighting, water supply, sewerage, and road repairs. “Regular surprise inspections will be carried out, and even minor shortcomings will be recorded in writing to ensure timely rectification within a fixed time frame,” he added.
To strengthen on-ground monitoring, the Municipal Corporation has designated area in-charges for every phase, sector, village and road stretch, along with their official contact numbers. The list features officers such as Varinder Kumar Jain, Assistant Commissioner (Sector 76), Manpreet Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Sectors 117, 74A TDI & Baliyali village) and Jagjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Sectors 64 & 48C), along with several executive engineers (XEN), SDOs, engineers, inspectors and building inspectors, who have been assigned clearly demarcated areas. The detailed list is being issued so residents can approach the responsible officer for their locality.
A dedicated “Municipal Services Reporting and ATR” WhatsApp group is being created to share field observations in real time and track action taken reports on priority for faster coordination and response, the commissioner said.
The commissioner said weekly review meetings would be conducted by the Medical Officer (Health) for sanitation and SWM services, and by the chief engineer or XEN concerned for engineering works to monitor compliance and initiate corrective action. “All designated officers will maintain a daily inspection register to ensure proper documentation and accountability,” he added.
The commissioner said after a brief transition period, responsibility for reporting and addressing service deficiencies would lie with the designated officer, and “any delay in action will be attributable to the staff concerned”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rockstar Games CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that they will not be using AI in the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, emphasizing the importance of human creativity. The game is set to release on November 19, 2026, with pricing details to be announced during the summer marketing campaign. However, the company is still considering AI for backend processes.