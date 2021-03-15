Mohali: Landowners in sectors 101, 103 object to GMADA move to bring red category industry to the area

GMADA had invited objections from the landowners in November. The hearing of the objections was held on March 10 and but landowners claimed that the hearing was merely a ‘formality’.

Residents of several villages in sectors 101 and 103 on Sunday objected to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s decision to change the master plan of the area and include red category industrial zone. The residents said that they will start a protest if the GMADA does not alter its decision.

Sources said, GMADA is set to acquire 258 acre of land in sectors 101 and 103, leaving parts of the areas after making changes in the 2005 master plan.

GMADA had invited objections from the landowners in November. The hearing of the objections was held on March 10 and but landowners claimed that the hearing was merely a ‘formality’.

Gurpreet Singh, a panchayat member of Durali- an affected village, told The Indian Express that in 2005 master plan, sectors 101 and 103 were in the green category industrial zone but now GMADA had changed the master plan which was unacceptable to the landowners.

“As per the changes in the master plan, these areas are now included in the red category industrial zone. It is an eco-sensitive area and has a dense population, the residents of these areas will protest against this decision,” Gurpreet Singh added.

Gurpreet Singh further said that with the decision, the residents of Durali, Suggar, Saneta, Dairi and Chaomajra villages will be directly affected. “Since industries that cause pollution fall under the red category industry, it will not be acceptable to us, we want that our area must be kept in the green category,” Gurpreet Singh said.

On being asked about the objections submitted by the landowners, Gurpreet Singh said that they attended the hearing on March 10 but it was a mere formality.

He said that GMADA had also given an area to the private players for development even though the landowners wanted the area to be acquired by GMADA.