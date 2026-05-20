Mohali land rates double in 3 years: Why ED raids hit real estate boom

Three Vigilance FIRs — Guava Orchard scam, Suntec City CLU case and Pankaj Bawa case — form basis of Enforcement Directorate scrutiny into Punjab’s land-use and planning ecosystem

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
6 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 20, 2026 09:48 AM IST
ed raidsThe ED has summoned GMADA officials, sought planning and registry records, and widened scrutiny into land transactions in the Majri block and New Chandigarh region. (File Photo)
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Three FIRs registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau — the Guava Orchard compensation scam, the Suntec City change of land use (CLU) case and the FIR linked to Chief Town Planner Pankaj Bawa — have together opened the door for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe Punjab’s land, revenue and town-planning machinery.

The first FIR that paved the way for the ED in Punjab was the Guava Orchard Compensation Scam registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in 2023. The case alleged that officials of GMADA, the Revenue Department and the Horticulture Department colluded with private players to fraudulently claim nearly Rs 137 crore as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired for Aerocity and IT City projects in Mohali. Investigators alleged that once land acquisition plans became known, guava trees were either planted or falsely shown in records to inflate compensation claims.

The ED later registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case on the basis of the Vigilance FIR, conducted raids across Punjab and Chandigarh, and began tracing the money trail linked to land acquisition and compensation.

The second FIR, registered in November 2022, related to Suntec City and associated CLU approvals in the Mohali-New Chandigarh belt, where investigators are examining how land earmarked for institutional or educational purposes was allegedly converted into high-value residential and commercial property.

The case focuses on the alleged manipulation of master plans, zoning changes and CLU permissions that dramatically increased land prices and benefited select developers and landowners. The ED has summoned GMADA officials, sought planning and registry records, and widened scrutiny into land transactions in the Majri block and New Chandigarh region. Investigators believe the core of the alleged scam lies not in land acquisition itself, but in the conversion of land-use categories that generated massive private gains.

In the third FIR linked to Punjab Chief Town Planner Pankaj Bawa, it was alleged that Bajwa Developers Limited obtained approvals for a residential and commercial project spread over 179 acres in villages Sinhpur, Hasanpur and Jandpur in Mohali district. The company also secured approval for a residential layout plan in Mohali and a housing project for economically weaker sections (EWS) over 9.09 acres.

Bawa was chargesheeted on the grounds that “all this happened under his watch and he did not monitor the case properly,” said a source privy to the developments.

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This FIR, registered in February 2024, became significant because it linked administrative decision-making with alleged financial irregularities in land and planning matters. Sources in the bureaucracy said the case gathered momentum after the probe against Bawa. Once the Vigilance Bureau filed charges and financial transactions came under scrutiny, the ED began examining whether the alleged acts generated “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA framework.

Officials said this FIR helped the ED expand its reach beyond isolated corruption allegations into a wider examination of Punjab’s change-of-land-use ecosystem involving planning authorities, tehsils and revenue records.

The ED has now summoned GMADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in CLU approvals granted to Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd projects.

CLUs behind ED focus

At the heart of the raids and summons are the CLUs in Mohali and New Chandigarh. Sources said Punjab’s master plans use colour-coded zoning for educational, residential, commercial and institutional purposes. Investigators are examining how land originally reserved for educational or institutional use in areas around Mullanpur and New Chandigarh was later converted for residential use, sharply increasing its market value.

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Officials familiar with the process pointed to how certain parcels designated years ago as “Edu City” zones allegedly became lucrative residential sectors. “This happened in New Chandigarh when CLUs were allowed in Edu City and IT City. This was also allowed in Sector 87 in Mohali. All these CLUs were allowed in February this year. The master plan is locked till 2031. However, these CLUs were cleared,” said a source. The CLU for the Suntec City project was approved in 2016.

In some cases, land prices reportedly rose from nearly Rs 3.5 crore per acre to around Rs 12 crore per acre after CLU changes in Edu City and IT City areas. Investigators are examining who benefited from these changes, who pushed the amendments, and whether public office was used to create private gains.

Through the probe, investigating agencies are also trying to establish whether there are links to the senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sources said the party’s senior leadership became more active in Punjab after AAP’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025.

Officials said the “change in master plan colour-coding from purple (institutional) to yellow (residential)” is one of the factors that has drawn the attention of investigators. “The land is now worth hundreds of crores. The process may appear administrative on paper, but it can create enormous wealth overnight,” said a source.

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Officials added that the ED’s interest is no longer confined to a single project. The agency has reportedly begun examining registries and transactions across parts of the Majri block and the New Chandigarh belt, where land-use conversions transformed the economics of entire sectors.

However, officials noted that land acquisition itself is rarely illegal on paper. “CLU changes are officially processed through notifications, board approvals and planning amendments. The challenge for investigators is proving criminal intent. In many files, there may be no direct written instruction showing quid pro quo. Investigators instead look for undue gain — whether a sequence of official decisions disproportionately enriched specific individuals or entities,” said an official.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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