‘Had no haters’: Village grieves for property dealer killed in shoot-out

Chamanpreet was shot dead in broad daylight by two assailants in Sector 9, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (File Photo)

A few kilometres off the highway, nestled near the Shivalik foothills, lies the quiet village of Kubaheri in Mohali. On Thursday, the village stood still in grief as residents gathered outside the residence of Chamanpreet Singh alias Chini, awaiting the arrival of his body after postmortem.

Chamanpreet was shot dead in broad daylight by two assailants in Sector 9, Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Outside his modest single-storey home, located a short distance from a gurdwara, villagers, many of whom had known him since childhood, stood in silence, mourning the loss of someone they described as the “pride of Kubaheri.”

“It’s not just Kubaheri village, it’s Chini’s village,” Saudagar Singh, a childhood friend and resident of the village in Majri tehsil, said. “He made the whole village proud.”