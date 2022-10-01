Mohali and Kharar civic bodies win awards too

Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) and Kharar Municipal Committee (MC) have won awards under Swachh Bharat Mission at a function in New Delhi Friday.

Dr Damandeep Kaur, Joint Commissioner, MC Mohali, said that under Swachh Bharat Mission, Indian Swachhta League was launched on September 17 across the country.

Various activities were planned for the youth and community mobilisation for cleaner and greener cities. The civic bodies were awarded two prizes under different categories: Kharar Municipal Committee in 50,000 to 1 lakh population and Mohali Municipal Corporation in 1 lakh to 3 lakh population.

The award for Mohali MC was received by Dr Damandeep Kaur, Joint Commissioner, and Varinder Jain, Assistant Commissioner, while the award for Kharar Municipal Committee was received by EO Manbir Singh Gill and president Jaspreet Kaur.

The awards were given by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Joint Secretary Roopa Mishra.