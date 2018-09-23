In Mohali, Kashmir student attacked with knife, hunt on for culprit: Police

Assam: Man beaten to death at a wedding, 6 arrested Assam: Man beaten to death at a wedding, 6 arrested

A KASHMIR student was allegedly attacked by some persons with a knife on the campus of a private college near Kharar on Friday night. Police have registered a case of assault and causing hurt by dangerous weapons against unknown persons on Saturday and began investigation but the alleged assaulter is yet to be identified.

According to the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bal Raj, the incident took place on Friday night between 9 and 10 pm when the victim, Masroor Ahmed, came out of his hotel room at the Adesh Institute of Technology of Management near Ghruan. Masroor is a first-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

“In his complaint, Masroor said that after he came out of the room and reached the corridor, a man lunged at him with a knife. He sustained injuries on his right shoulder, left arm and some scratches on his chest. He was taken to Kharar Civil Hospital by his friends with the help of the college administration. We recorded his statement on Saturday following which we registered an FIR,” said the ASI.

When asked whether police recovered any CCTV footage from the campus, the ASI said that in course of preliminary investigation, they found that when the incident took place, there was a sudden power cut on the campus which indicated that someone from inside the campus could have been involved.

“We could not obtain the CCTV footage as it was very dark at the time of the incident, but we shall soon identify the man who did this. Since private security is there on the campus, chances of an outsider doing this are less,” said the ASI.

Around 200 students from Kashmir, studying at the institute, protested outside the Ghruan police post on Saturday and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused who attacked Masroor.

