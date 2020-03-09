Mohali: Kansal residents protest against HC’s orders on illegal structures in Sukhna catchment area

Residents of Kansal at the peaceful protest in main park near Shiv temple on Sunday. (Express photo) Residents of Kansal at the peaceful protest in main park near Shiv temple on Sunday. (Express photo)

Hundredths of residents of various localities in Kansal gathered on Sunday and decided to look for legal options available against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s orders to demolish the structures which were built in the Sukhna catchment area. The people gathered at the meeting said that they did not have much time and resources to relocate themselves in case the demolition is carried out.

Harjot Singh Oberoi, president of Kansal Residents Protection of Rights Association, said that they were looking for legal options as thousands of people would be affected with the orders. He said that the people had concluded that they were not given a fair hearing by the court.

“Thousands of people will lose their houses with the decision. These people wanted a fair hearing. They invested their hard earned money and now they are awaiting an uncertain future. It is very tough for all of them,” said Oberoi.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, former Punjab cabinet minister Sikander Singh Maluka, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang and SAD leader Ranjeet Singh Gill were also present at the spot and addressed the gathering. While addressing the people, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said that all the Residents Welfare Association and the people must come together to sort out the issue.

Kulwant Kaur Saini (59), a Kansal resident who had come to attend the gathering said that she had got to know about the issue after she heard the announcement three days ago.

“I have been living here with my family for years. I now heard that our houses will be demolished. Where will we go? Is the lake more important than human beings,” she asked.

Asha Rani, another Kansal resident, said that her family had invested all their savings to build their house on an area covering two marlas and now she came to know that they had to vacate it. “How is it possible? These are our houses. We will fight to save our homes,” she said.

P Sachdev, Secretary of RWA of Sukhna Enclave’s B-Block, said that all the people had one complaint: that the court did not give the residents a fair hearing and did not see the extent to which the decision would affect their lives

The residents also put up hoardings and flexes saying people of the villages who would be affected had given the land for Sukhna lake.

