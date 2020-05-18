Mohali admin identifies hotels for providing quarantine facility to NRIs

The district administration identified private hotels for providing the quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Punjab in the coming days. (File photo) The district administration identified private hotels for providing the quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Punjab in the coming days. (File photo)

The district administration identified private hotels for providing the quarantine facilities to NRIs returning to Punjab in the coming days. The administration had already fixed the rates for staying in hotels for quarantine.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a nodal officer was appointed for looking after the entire process. The DC said that the nodal officer would take measures to keep persons arriving in the district from foreign countries via the district airport, under institutional quarantine for 14 days in the hotels.

The DC further added that the help desks would be formed set up at the airport itself and adequate staff would be deployed and inform the people arriving from foreign countries about the hotels fixed on the payment basis for quarantine purposes. The passengers would be sent to the hotels of their choice as per their consent based on their capacity to pay.

The passengers from the other districts arriving in this district via local airport, would be sent to their respective districts by coordinating with the RTA and the district wise list would be sent to the concerned DCs.

Speaking further, the DC said that the passengers belonging to Mohali district on arriving here via Delhi Airport, would report to the Palm Resort in Derabassi where they would be informed about the hotels by the help desks.

Those passengers coming to this district through Amritsar Airport would report at the Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan,Sector-76, in Mohali. Here also the help desks would guide them about the hotels where they would be kept under institutional quarantine.

“Those passengers who would be unable to pay the rent of the hotels, would be kept at the quarantine facility at Chandigarh University Gharuan or other appropriate quarantine facility. The stay here would be free but the meal expenses would be paid by the passenger quarantined,” the DC added.

The district administration shall also prepare day to day record of the arrival of passengers in the district from the three airports. The medical teams deputed by the Civil Surgeon would screen the passengers at the entry points and those found symptomatic, would be kept at the hospital or at the recognised quarantine center.

