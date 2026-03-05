Holi turns tragic: Two youths crushed by train; 18 injured in festival clashes in Mohali

Holi celebrations turned tragic on Wednesday when two youths were killed after being run over by a train near Jagatpura village, while several others were injured in separate incidents of violence across the city.

According to reports, Jatinder (20), a resident of Jagatpura, and Ankit, a resident of Sector 82, were celebrating Holi near a railway track in the village. While playing with colours, both youths reportedly sat on the railway track. At around 3 pm, a train approached the track, but the duo failed to notice it.

Preliminary reports suggested that when the train came very close, Jatinder suddenly noticed it and attempted to jump off the track to the other side. However, he was struck by the train and thrown into nearby bushes. Ankit, meanwhile, was crushed under the train and died on the spot. The train driver immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident.