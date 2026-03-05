Holi turns tragic: Two youths crushed by train; 18 injured in festival clashes in Mohali

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Holi celebrations turned tragic on Wednesday when two youths were killed after being run over by a train near Jagatpura village, while several others were injured in separate incidents of violence across the city.
According to reports, Jatinder (20), a resident of Jagatpura, and Ankit, a resident of Sector 82, were celebrating Holi near a railway track in the village. While playing with colours, both youths reportedly sat on the railway track. At around 3 pm, a train approached the track, but the duo failed to notice it.
Preliminary reports suggested that when the train came very close, Jatinder suddenly noticed it and attempted to jump off the track to the other side. However, he was struck by the train and thrown into nearby bushes. Ankit, meanwhile, was crushed under the train and died on the spot. The train driver immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident.
Local residents gathered at the spot soon after the accident, and GRP personnel reached shortly afterwards. GRP in-charge ASI Satpal Singh said the bodies of both victims were taken into custody and kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. After conducting the post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their families.
Meanwhile, Holi celebrations across the city also witnessed several incidents of violent clashes, leaving multiple people injured. A total of 18 people injured in separate fights were brought to Civil Hospital in Phase 6 for treatment. Out of them, five seriously injured victims were referred to Chandigarh, while others received treatment at the hospital. Some patients were discharged after receiving first aid.
In one incident from Raipur Khurd village, Harpreet Singh alleged that during Holi celebrations his uncle began abusing him. When he objected, the uncle reportedly attacked him with an iron rod, causing serious head injuries before fleeing the spot. Harpreet was later taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
In another incident from Shaheed Udham Singh Colony on Airport Road, Dharmendra said two groups were fighting during Holi celebrations. When he tried to intervene and stop the fight, someone from the crowd hit him on the head with a beer bottle, leaving him bleeding. He was rushed to hospital where doctors stitched his head wound. Police are currently investigating all such incidents.
Authorities also maintained strict security arrangements across the city during Holi. Police teams kept a close watch on public areas and took action against those creating disturbances. In Phase 3B2 market, police had permitted people to celebrate Holi only until 1 pm, with clear instructions that no hooliganism would be tolerated. However, when some youths continued to play and forcibly smear colours on others after the deadline, police teams arrived and dispersed the crowd using batons, clearing the market area.
Apart from this, police also set up checkpoints at various locations across the city and took action against traffic rule violators, seizing several vehicles during the drive.
