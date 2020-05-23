Mohali Health dept ramps up sampling to contain spread

Out of the 1,030 samples collected last week, the results of 775 were negative while the reports of 255 are still awaited. Out of the 1,030 samples collected last week, the results of 775 were negative while the reports of 255 are still awaited.

The district health department increased sampling to contain the spread of Covid-19. In the last one week, the health department has collected 1,030 samples, out of the total 3,867 samples collected till May 22.

This comes after the district was declared Covid-19 free, after the last two patients were discharged on May 21. The sampling is done at five places, which include Mohali, Derabassi, Lalru, Kharar and Dhakoli, as they are congested areas.

Out of the 1,030 samples collected last week, the results of 775 were negative while the reports of 255 are still awaited. Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that with the increased sampling, the chances of new cases minimises. He added that the with the discharge of all patients, they must not be complacent as new cases can still emerge. “Testing is the only way to contain the spread, after all the patients were discharged. We must be ready to face the challenges,” he added.

