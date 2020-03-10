Mohali health dept flags off awareness van, says ready to face emergency

The van is equipped with a state-of-the-art screen, sound and miking system, through which people will be informed about the disease. Manjeet said that the van will move in the district till situation normalises. (Representational/Reuters Image) The van is equipped with a state-of-the-art screen, sound and miking system, through which people will be informed about the disease. Manjeet said that the van will move in the district till situation normalises. (Representational/Reuters Image)

To raise awareness among the people about the symptoms, precautions and prevention of coronavirus, the District Health Department, in collaboration with a non-government organisation launched an awareness van which will go to each and every part of Mohali.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Manjeet Singh, after flagging off the van from the district hospital here Monday, said that the van is a joint venture of the district health department. He said that in view of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus in the country, awareness is must as there is no specific treatment for the disease yet.

He said that they motivated Sonu Sethi to launch an awareness van in the district and Sonu Sethi immediately supported and prepared a special van for the cause. The health department provided the information, education and communication (IEC) material related to the disease, which was used on flex boards on the van.

The van is equipped with a state-of-the-art screen, sound and miking system, through which people will be informed about the disease. He said that the van will move in the district till situation normalises.

When asked about the isolation facility at Gian Sagar hospital near Banur, Dr. Manjeet Singh said that it was made for the entire state and if there is any need of keeping the patients in isolation, preparations have been made. “We have two wards of 30 beds each and a 10-bed emergency ward. All the facilities are available at the hospital. Our teams are present in the hospital and are ready to deal with any kind of emergency,” Dr. Manjeet Singh added.

Speaking further, Dr. Manjeet Singh said that Gian Sagar is the only isolation ward in the state which is exclusively prepared for the suspected patients in the state.

