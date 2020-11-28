Mohali: Guru Nanak Colony remains devoid of basic civic amenities despite tall claims by administration

Condition of streets at Guru Nank Colony, in Derabassi, Mohali. (Express photo)

Despite the Department of rural development’s claims of spending crores of Rupees on development projects at the panchayat level, residents of Guru Nanak Colony at Mubarikpur road near Derabassi have been devoid of even the basic civic amenities, such as concrete roads and street lights.

Moreover, the area also lacks a sizeable sewage system to drain wastewater, especially during monsoon.

A resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Sudhir said, “Whenever we meet the concerned officers and panchayat members, we are given the excuse of the need of a big budget for our streets. They maintain that certain streets are long and wide in size, but funds are limited. We have been getting these excuses for the last several years. During rains, it becomes impossible to cross the street. Waterlogging has become a major problem.”

Another resident maintains that although the electricity meters were shifted from within the houses to the electricity pillars one-and-a-half years back and the pillars were installed even before that, the demand for installation of street lights remains pending. Guru Nanak Colony is governed by a local panchayat. As the panchayats were dissolved in Punjab, development work is being looked after by the area Block Development Panchyat Officer (BDPO).

The area BDPO, Sukhchain Singh said, “We will definitely redress these complaints. Work is going on in several areas.” Guru Nanak Colony comprises thousands of houses with valid electricity and water connections. Residents have also been issued voting cards, ration cards and Aadhar cards.

