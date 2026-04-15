Govt health facilities in Mohali to switch to summer timing from today

The revised summer timing will come into effect from Thursday. (File representational image)

Government health facilities across Mohali district will now be operational from 8 am to 2 pm daily. The revised summer timing will come into effect from Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said the new timing will be applicable to District Hospital Mohali, Sub-Divisional Hospitals at Kharar and Dera Bassi, all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Ayushman Health and Wellness Sub-Centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics, and ESI Hospitals.

The working hours of District Hospital, Phase-6, Mohali, was revised to from 8 am to 2.30 pm on April 1.

Dr Jain added that as per Punjab government instructions, registration counters in hospitals will open 30 minutes prior to official working hours to prevent crowding and smooth operations.