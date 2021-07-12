Mohali: GMADA to relocate around 250 trees

“We shall hire a private company to relocate these trees to save them. The company shall be responsible for taking care of trees for one year," a GMADA officer said.

In the first such move, GMADA will relocate around 250 mature trees during the widening of the road from Phase I to Phase XI. The trees will be relocated to Leisure Valley and other parks.

Officials of GMADA said that around Rs 35 crore will be spent on a 4.5-km road which shall connect Phase XI and Phase I. GMADA was looking at the option to widen the road due to high traffic volume on the old road.

“We shall hire a private company to relocate these trees to save them. The company shall be responsible for taking care of trees for one year,” a GMADA officer said. This is a pilot project and if everything goes well, the same technique will be adopted for other parts of the city.