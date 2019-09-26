Mohali: GMADA prepares to crack down on illegal PGs, seeks documents from owners

In a strict move against unregistered Paying Guest (PG) Houses, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) directed all PG owners in the city to produce the registration documents of their PGs.

The authority also said that it will crack down on the PGs which were unregistered. The orders were issued after GMADA received complaints, particularly from the residents of the Purab Premium Apartment in Sector 88.

At present, around 30 PGs are registered with GMADA, while more than 500 PGs are being run in different areas of the city without being registered and without getting the tenants verified.

Paviter Pal Singh Virdi, the chairman of Consumer Protection Forum, who waged a war against unregistered paying guest houses in the city, said that nowadays unregistered PGs have become a law and order problem as youngsters staying without any verification create a nuisance.

“You can see the youngsters drinking, smoking in open near residential areas. Some of them could even be from a criminal background. These tenants do not have any police verification. We also urge the police authorities to start special drives to carry out the tenant verification,” he added.

Parminder Singh, a resident of Purab Premium Apartments, said that they were the worst-affected from the illegal PGs, as brawls and altercations have become routine incidents in the area.

“You are well aware of the recent incident, singer Elly Mangat and his goons came to our area to settle score with another Punjabi singer Rammi (Randhawa). It was a law and order problem. We need an action and proper drives from the police,” Parminder Singh said.

The GMADA officials said that they will take action against illegal PGs in the coming days.

“We have received many complaints. This time we are going to take action before it creates another problem,” a GMADA official said.

PGs have become a sprawling business in the city. A PG owner charges between Rs 6,000 to 6,500 per month

from a tenant for single bed and two meals per day. In most PGs, two persons share a room, which fetches Rs 13,000 to the PG owner.