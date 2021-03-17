Mohali: GMADA knocks down illegal constructions at Jhampur village

SDO Harpreet Singh said that GMADA had initiated the demolition drive in the area after getting complaints of illegal construction. He added that the drive was carried out in Nanak Enclave.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday demolished illegal constructions at Jhampur village. The officials of GMADA said that a total of 60 under-construction structures were demolished and the drive will continue in the coming days.

A team of GMADA, led by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, had demolished the constructions which came up illegally in the agricultural land on the outskirts of Jhampur village. The area is notorious for illegal colonies.

The Indian Express reported Monday that GMADA had written to the Sub-Registrar to freeze the process of registration of properties in the area after receiving complaints that many illegal colonies were mushrooming in the area.

Many buildings which were demolished on Tuesday were in the final stages of finishing.

The area which included Jhampur, Behlolpur and Togan villages is located on Chandigarh-Mohali border and the builders used to dupe the people by offering plots on as lesser rates.

The builders were selling the 100 square yard plots for Rs 4.5 to 5 lakh.