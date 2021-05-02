Mohali to get O2 from Rajpura, MGG

Youngsters try to register themselves for vaccination at Civil Hospital in Mohali on Friday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The Mohali district will get 400 cylinders from Mandi Gobindgarh (MGG) and 200 from Rajpura industrial units for its hospitals. With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases continuing unabated, the demand for oxygen has gone up exponentially in the last 15 days.

Officials manning the oxygen supply told The Indian Express that at present around 1000 patients, admitted in different hospitals, require oxygen support.

The officials added that around 850 patients were affected with the virus.

“Last week our oxygen requirement was around 18 metric tonnes, this week it is around 23 metric tonnes, the demand is rising with the rising number of patients. We also have many patients from other states too. As of now we have adequate oxygen supply but we are keeping a close watch,” added an officer.

The officer said while big private hospitals in Mohali such as Fortis, Max, Ivy and Grecian are taking the supply from Inox Air, 14 hospitals get the supply from a designated vendor in Mohali.

The official also said that people should not panic as the district hospitals have enough oxygen supply and the dedicated helpline was set up to flag any additional requirement.

In another order, DC Girish Dayalan issued orders for requisition of all O2 cylinders available with the Industry/ Industrial Units, for medical purposes.

The DC said that the cylinders shall be collected from these units after issuing a receipt and would be allocated to hospitals, as per their need, by the District Nodal Officer for O2/ Civil Surgeon.

The orders also state that in order to prevent the disruption of the uninterrupted to supply of oxygen for management of patients suffering from Covid-19/other non-Covid critical patients in various hospitals, the Oxygen cylinders owned by private individuals or firms shall not be filled by Air Separation Units (ASUs)/ O2 suppliers, unless authorised to do so by the District Nodal Officer/ Civil Surgeon.

Timings of Sewa Kendras changed

The Mohali district administration has fixed the timings of sewa kendras from 9 am to 4 pm. The service delivery will be through appointment only. Appointment can be taken via Mobile App – M-Sewa, COVA or the Website https://darpa.punjab.gov.in/sewakendras or through contact numbers 8968593812-13

Meat shops open

The DC ordered that shops dealing with poultry products and meat in the district will be exempted from the Covid restrictions and thus, will remain open.