Mohali will get 5,000 EWS flats soon, says Cabinet Minister Aman Arora

Addressing the district level celebrations, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora announced that the state government has proposed to construct 25,000 economically weaker section (EWS) flats across the state and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will construct 5,000 flats in the city under first phase of the scheme. These EWS housing scheme flats, to be constructed on 75 acres of land, will be launched soon.

Arora on Thursday unfurled the National Flag at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6 Mohali to mark the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day.

Arora recalled the contribution of Baba Sahib Dr BR Ambedkar and other distinguished members of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, the minister said that the Mann government is working to achieve the goal of ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said that the government has provided around 26,000 jobs to the youth and the services of 9,000 employees have been regularised in just 10 months after coming to power.

Arora added that as many as 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics will be launched on January 28, taking the number of clinics to 500. As much as 300 units of electricity per month is being provided for free and over 90 per cent families have been receiving zero bills in the state, he said, adding that the government has launched the ‘School of Eminence’ project to ensure quality education to children, under the project, 117 schools will come up across the state.

The minister said that the housing and urban development department has taken various citizen-centric decisions including exempting 5,773 villages from getting no objection certificates prior to registration of revenue land in rural areas, delegating powers of regulatory approvals to special urban development authority level. Apart from this, regularisation of plots and buildings, change of ownership, and procuring NOCs, etc,. are now just a click away.

Powers for approval of building plans and grant of completion certificate of standalone industries including compounding of standalone industries, outside the MC limit, have been delegated to the director of factories so that industrialists need not to apply to two separate departments to get the plans of their factories approved.

Advertisement

Special attention is being given for beautification, widening of roads and new roundabouts for Mohali and the GMADA has allocated four dedicated sites to the MC, SAS Nagar for developing market space, which will exclusively cater to street vendors of the city, he added.

Arora also inspected the parade, where Punjab police personnel, NCC cadets and groups of various schools participated in the march past. A cycle rally was also organised in which various sports persons participated. Various departments which include health, police, agriculture, forest, verka, employment generation, pollution control board and PSPCL presented different schemes through tableaus.

Students from various schools presented cultural programmes. Freedom fighters of village Jhajjon Gurdeep Singh and Sawarn Singh were honoured by the minister during the function. Freedom Fighter Kehar Singh of village Basman was honoured by the district administration at his residence.