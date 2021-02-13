scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Mohali: Gangster Bishnoi’s aide held with weapons, fake stamp of Ludhiana commissioner

Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live cartridges, four fake stamps of Ludhiana commissioner and a fake ID proof from their possession.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
February 13, 2021 1:38:37 am
Punjab crime, Punjab gangster, Punjab news, Mohali news, Indian ExpressSources said police had received information about the man extorting money on behalf of the criminals. A case was filed.

A man who is said to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra and allegedly used to extort money on their behalf was arrested by Dhakoli police on Friday.

Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live cartridges, four fake stamps of Ludhiana commissioner and a fake ID proof from their possession.

Sources in the police said the accused was identified as Rahul Sihag, a resident of Fatehabad district in Haryana. He was arrested near Trishla Plus Homes Society in Dhakoli by a police team led by Inspector Rajnish Chaudhary.

Click here for more

Sources said police had received information about the man extorting money on behalf of the criminals. A case was filed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement