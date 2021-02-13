Mohali: Gangster Bishnoi’s aide held with weapons, fake stamp of Ludhiana commissioner

Sources said police had received information about the man extorting money on behalf of the criminals. A case was filed.

A man who is said to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra and allegedly used to extort money on their behalf was arrested by Dhakoli police on Friday.

Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live cartridges, four fake stamps of Ludhiana commissioner and a fake ID proof from their possession.

Sources in the police said the accused was identified as Rahul Sihag, a resident of Fatehabad district in Haryana. He was arrested near Trishla Plus Homes Society in Dhakoli by a police team led by Inspector Rajnish Chaudhary.

