From a poor cousin of Chandigarh, to a metropolis

Mohali will leave Chandigarh behind in all aspects like development, population and as a hub of IT and education, says N S Kalsi, a retired executive engineer from Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA).

“Earlier, connectivity was an issue. But with new roads and airport, the issue has been resolved. Hundreds of private builders too have played an important role in the transformation of the city,” says Kalsi, who came to Mohali in 1981 and has seen a drastic change in the city since then.

From a village to a prominent city

Recalling the old days, Kalsi says that Mohali village was unknown until 1975 when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) held its session at Mattaur village that year. At the session, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi announced development of Mattaur, then Kamagata Maru Nagar, as a model village.

Since that announcement, there has been no looking back for Mohali. Until 2006, Mohali was part of Ropar district but the then Captain Amrinder Singh government decided to make Mohali as a district.

It was after 2006 that Mohali has seen a boom in the real estate market. Now it has become one of the costliest cities of Punjab.

In 2010, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) launched its first residential project, Aero City.

“After the launch of that project, there was another boom in real estate market. People from other states invested in Mohali, motivating GMADA to launch more such projects,” Kalsi says.

The connectivity of the city and operationalisation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport played an important role in the city’s growth.

“Then there was airport road which connected Kharar to Ambala road at Zirakpur bypassing Chandigarh. After Aero City, the IT city came to Mohali and the road became a new bridge for development,” Kalsi recalls.

New roads contributed to making Mohali an education and IT hub.

“When the Mattaur session was held, some houses were constructed for accommodating delegates. I still remember at first PUDA allotted the flats in Sector 70 in 70s at Rs 1,200 per square yard. Now prices are beyond the reach of common people,” Kalsi says.

In some areas in Mohali, the property is being sold at Rs 75,000 per square yard. In 1992, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) put Mohali on the international map. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) put the city on the national map in education sector.

With NIPER, there was a sudden boom in the private education sector as a number of private educational institutes were set up on the periphery of Mohali. At present, there are four private universities — Amity University, Chandigarh University, Rayat Bahra University and Ashoka University — located in the district.

Apart from this, reputed institutes like the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Scientific Research (IISER) have also given a fillip to the overall development of the city.

Historically, Mohali has evolved as hub for tourists in the recent past. Mohali-based writer S S Daun, who has penned many books, says that Chapparchiri village was historic as a battle between Sikh army led by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and Mughal army was fought there.

“In 2011, it was opened to the public. Now it is a tourist destination, although historically Mohali has not progressed fast but it can be developed in the coming days,” Daun says.

About the real estate market in Mohali, Kalsi says that New Chandigarh was developed in 2014 and now it has become the most sought-after place in the Tricity while GMADA’s new projects like IT City and upcoming projects like Aerotropolis have the potential to drive the economy.

At present, more than 200 builders are registered with GMADA. “In the future, around 100 projects are coming in the district. Private builders are giving competition to GMADA,” Kalsi says.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, who is also a builder, says that their government is committed to bringing more industry to the state. “In the coming days, more industry is coming here. Our government is making serious efforts for this. This place has also become a hub of IT industry,” says Kulwant Singh, adding that earlier Mohali was known for the electrical industry.

During the previous Congress government, Mohali also got a medical college, B R Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). The session was started last year.

2022: A year of change

The Assembly elections in 2022 changed the political landscape of the district. The power changed hands from old players to first-timers. In Kharar Assembly seat, first-timer Anmol Gagan Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won while in Mohali veteran politician Balbir Sidhu lost to the AAP’s Kulwant Singh. In Derabassi too, first-timer Kuljeet Randhawa beat two veterans N K Sharma and Deepinder Dhillon.

“Those who lost in the elections have been at the helm of affairs for long. The people wanted a change,” said R P Sharma, a former councillor.

The city emerged as the virtual capital of Punjab and a place for many important government offices, including Vigilance Bureau probing a number of corruption cases against high-profile people.

Mohali also gained notoriety for becoming a ‘city of protest’ as around 300 protests were held in Mohali and Kharar during the previous Congress regime.

A police officer said former chief ministers Captain Amrinder Singh and Charanjeet Singh Channi were based in Mohali which had resulted in protests before the Assembly elections.

The city also came under threat from radicals when in May a rocket- propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the intelligence wing of Punjab Police. The attack, first of its kind in the district, instilled a sense of insecurity among the residents of the city which is considered as one of the most vibrant cities of Punjab.

In 2022, the security remained a concern in the district due to a rise in carjacking and snatching incidents.

Apart from the start of first session at AIMS-Mohali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Homi Bhaba Cancer Research Centre in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in August.

On the development front, the city failed to get big projects this year but a flyover at Zirakpur connecting Chandigarh is considered important to decongest the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

The projects that changed Mohali

PCA stadium

In 1992, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had unveiled the PCA stadium. With international matches, the hospitality industry flourished in the city. Many hotels came up in Mohali.

AIMS

AIMS, Mohali, started functioning in 2021. The project was conceived to provide better medical facilities in the region as hospitals in Chandigarh are overburdened. Director of AIMS Bhavjeet Bharti says that the institution is likely to fill the wide quality gap in medical education in the state. “Given the fact that Mohali is already the hub of reputed educational institutes like ISER, NIPPER & IMTECH, emergence of our medical college will definitely add a new dimension to the educational ecosystem of the district,” she says.

ISB

The Mohali campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) was inaugurated on December 2, 2012, by the then finance minister P Chidambaram. It is a self-sustaining campus spread over 70 acres and is designed by the famous New York-based international architecture firm, Perkins Eastman.

AFPI

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Armed forces preparatory institute was founded in 2011. Since its inception, the institute has sent more than 200 students to National Defence Academy (NDA).

Homi Bhaba Cancer hospital,

New Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the art cancer hospital in Mohali. The hospital will cater to people from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

IISER

Spread over 125 acres of land, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research was established in 2006. More than 1,500 students are now studying in the institute.

Private educational institutes

Mohali has become a hub of private education. In the past 20 years, more than 30 private colleges were established in the district. At present, more than three lakh students of different states and countries like Afghanistan and African countries study here.

New Chandigarh

New Chandigarh was developed on the periphery of UT in Mullanpur Garibdas area. It was established in 2014. GMADA launched two residential projects Eco-City-1 and Eco-city-2. Apart from these, the medi-city is also a major project in New Chandigarh which was established to promote medical tourism.