Fresh gunfire in Mohali: Shots fired outside IT businessman’s house; police probe viral video, extortion angle

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Panic gripped residents once again after gunshots were heard in Sector 89, where unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of an IT entrepreneur.
According to residents, about “11 rounds” were fired in quick succession, and a video of the shooting was allegedly recorded by the attackers and sent to the family to intimidate them. Police registered a case against unknown bike riders.
Sources said the businessman had earlier received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore, which he reportedly ignored. Following this, the assailants allegedly fired shots outside his residence in an apparent attempt to spread fear. The businessman is said to be abroad, and the house was locked at the time of the incident.
Police officials stated that a video recorded by the bike-borne shooters has surfaced, showing continuous firing towards residential houses, though no faces are visible. The clip, lasting around nine seconds, is under forensic examination.
Meanwhile, claims surfaced that gangster Donny Bal had taken responsibility for the attack, allegedly warning that ignoring the extortion demand would lead to consequences and stating the act was “only to send a message”. However, the police have not confirmed the authenticity of these claims and are treating such statements with caution.
Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the firing occurred near the house and investigators are analysing whether the shots were aimed at the residence or were merely “aerial firing”. He confirmed that no injuries or property damage have been reported so far and urged the public not to believe unverified rumours.
The incident comes amid a series of recent extortion threats in the region, including a Rs 5-crore ransom demand from a jeweller in Chandigarh, threats to Punjabi actress and model Himanshi Khurana, and an alleged extortion call received by local political leader Parminder Singh Sohana. Earlier, a similar firing incident involving 20 to 25 round fired was also reported in Phase 7, Mohali.
Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify suspects and determine whether the latest incident is linked to recent extortion cases. Security in the locality has been tightened as investigations continue.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Clara, the iconic character from Malayalam cinema, created by legendary writer-director Padmarajan, stands out as a queen with agency and femininity. Sumalatha, who immortalised Clara, became the epitome of female beauty and the face of empowered heroines. Sumalatha became a beloved figure in Malayalam, especially for her on-screen chemistry with Mammootty. Yet, she once declined a film with him.