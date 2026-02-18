Fresh gunfire in Mohali: Shots fired outside IT businessman’s house; police probe viral video, extortion angle

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify suspects and determine whether the latest incident is linked to recent extortion cases. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Panic gripped residents once again after gunshots were heard in Sector 89, where unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of an IT entrepreneur.

According to residents, about “11 rounds” were fired in quick succession, and a video of the shooting was allegedly recorded by the attackers and sent to the family to intimidate them. Police registered a case against unknown bike riders.

Sources said the businessman had earlier received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore, which he reportedly ignored. Following this, the assailants allegedly fired shots outside his residence in an apparent attempt to spread fear. The businessman is said to be abroad, and the house was locked at the time of the incident.