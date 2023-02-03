scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Four booked for assaulting ASI in Mohali

The complainant, ASI Balbir Singh, alleged that he was making enquiries while on patrol duty in Sector 104 when the men assaulted him and fled from the spot.

Mohali district police booked four men who allegedly assaulted an Assistant Sub-Inspector. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Mohali district police booked four men who allegedly assaulted an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) late on Thursday night. The accused have not been arrested yet, officers said.

According to police sources, a police party was on patrol duty in Sector 104 when they saw a Mahindra Thar SUV moving from the main road to a slip road. The police team stopped the SUV and four men emerged from it and began arguing with the personnel on duty. The complainant ASI Balbir Singh alleged that while he was making enquiries, the men assaulted him and fled from the spot.

A case has been registered in this regard at Sohana police station under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
