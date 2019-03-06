Mohali: Former sarpanch booked for forgery, exchanging panchayat land with realtor’s

A FORMER sarpanch of Papri village has been booked for forging the signature of another panchayat member and fraudulently exchanging two acres of panchayat land with a real estate developer’s land in 2014.

The developer — Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), owned by Mohali’s Mayor Kulwant Singh — is currently using the land in question as a road that leads to the company’s under-construction housing projects. In lieu of the panchayat land that JLPL got, the company had given an equal chunk of land to the panchayat on the outskirts of the village.

The Mohali police on Monday registered an FIR against Ajaib Singh, the then sarpanch on charges of cheating and forgery. He was, however, not arrested yet.

Gurjeet Singh, who was one of the panchayat members in 2014, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 12, 2018, alleging that Ajaib Singh forged his signatures and fraudulently transferred the land to JLPL. ASI Naib Singh, Sohana police station, who is investigating the case, said, “Prima facie, it looks that Ajaib Singh committed the offence of cheating and forgery. Thus, we have registered an FIR. Further investigations are on.”

Explaining the alleged fraud, complainant Gurjeet Singh told Newsline, “Panchayat land could have only been transferred or exchanged with another chunk of land if all the panchayat members had signed the resolution agreeing for it. However, in this case, I was never part of the meeting in which the resolution was allegedly passed. I only learned about it in June last year and thus lodged a formal complaint with the police.”

Gurjeet added, “A villager, Bachan Singh, has also raised objections on this exchange of land. Bachan Singh alleges that his land was also included as part of the panchayat land that was given to JLPL. Regarding who all signed on the resolution agreeing for exchange of panchayat land, Bachan Singh got collected information under RTI Act. That’s how we discovered that my signatures were forged. I usually sign in English, but the resolution was carrying my signatures in Punjabi. Moreover, I never attended that meeting in which that resolution was passed.”