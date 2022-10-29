Mohali: Former Municipal Corporation boss summoned for not adhering to NGT orders

A MOHALI court has summoned a former commissioner of Mohali Municipal Corporation, Dr Kamal Kumar Garg (PCS) to face trial for not following the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), issued in 2019, to appear in the court of JMIC Jagjeet Singh in Mohali on November 29.

The summons was issued following a complaint by Environment Protection Society (EPS), a voluntary service organisation working in Mohali. The matter is related to an earlier application filed by the EPS with the NGT, Delhi, against the concretisation of the space around hundreds of trees in Mohali.

When contacted, Garg said that he is aware of the matter but as the issue is sub-judice, he will not make a comment. Garg is now Deputy Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab.

EPS president HS Minhas, had filed the complaint before the NGT and following long proceedings before the tribunal, NGT issued orders to the Mohali MC, then headed by Dr Kamal Kumar Garg, that concrete within one metre around trees are to be removed, all trees are looked after well and due precaution is taken in future so that no concrete, construction or repair work is done within one metre radius of the trunk of trees.

In the detailed order, the court of JMIC, Jagjeet Singh, stated, “As per the Section 28 of the NGT Act, 2010, when the department fails to comply with any order or decision of the tribunal, then the head of the department shall be deemed guilty and proceeded against for having committed an offence and if proved that the offence has been committed with the consent or is attributable to any neglect on part of any officer, such officer shall also be deemed to be guilty and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly”.