Mohali: Five days later, no headway in Vicky Middukhera murder case

The Mohali Police on Wednesday — five days after the murder of former president of a SOI, Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera — continued grappling in the dark for clues to make any breakthrough in the case.Vicky Middukhera, a student leader and politician from SAD, was gunned down in broad daylight on Saturday, August 7.

According to the CCTV footage, four men were waiting for Vicky who was inside an office of a property dealer. As soon as Vicky came out and was about to sit in his car, two people surrounded him and opened fire, killing him on the spot

Police said they have yet to trace any suspects in the case but are trying to bring back one Lucky Patial to India from Armenia.

SSP Satinder Singh said that they have already got the custody of Bhupi Rana, Sukhpreet Budha, and Amna Jaito on production warrants.