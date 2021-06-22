Mohali: First district to start need-based door-to-door vaccination

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that to avail the home vaccination the facility, people have to fill a Google sheet with details of people to be inoculated and their addresses.

In a one of its kind initiatives, the district administration is set to commence home-vaccination for the old, infirm, and disabled persons, making it the first district in the country to start need based door-to-door vaccination.

To administration is deploying subdivision wise ambulances to take the jabs to people’s doorsteps. “But it is mandatory that at a given point of time there are at least ten people in the area who are to be vaccinated,” said Dayalan.

The pre-condition of minimum ten people has been set to avoid vaccine wastage since ten doses of vaccine are available per vial and once open it cannot be preserved for later use.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that to avail the home vaccination the facility, people have to fill a Google sheet with details of people to be inoculated and their addresses.

Stating further the DC said that home vaccination facility was also being extended to women and can be done for a group ten beneficiaries, if all are women.

“Though our top priority is elderly and disabled but for the ease of people, if a Residents Welfare Association (RWA) seeks home-vaccination but does not have sufficient number of senior citizens, they will be provided the service on the condition that at least half of the total number of people to be vaccinated are 60 plus, disabled and the remaining can be anyone over 18 years of age,” added the DC.

Home vaccination needs minimum 30 people

Dayalan added that home vaccination facility will also be extended to organisations, associations, NGOs, RWAs or volunteers willing to facilitate vaccination if they want to vaccinate over thirty persons at a given point of time in a given place, even if they are not aged or infirm.