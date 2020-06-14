Mohali firm charged with immigration fraud denies any relation with accused

The spokesperson also said that the company is also reaching out to the authorities to understand this case and will extend support to them to take action against such fraudulent entities. (Representational) The spokesperson also said that the company is also reaching out to the authorities to understand this case and will extend support to them to take action against such fraudulent entities. (Representational)

A day after the news of an immigration fraud was reported, the company VFS, in a statement, said that the men who were booked for the fraud were not linked to them.

“We categorically state that we are in no way associated with persons named in the news articles the ‘owner’ or staff member employed by the company,” said a spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson further said that VFS Global is not involved in this case in any way. It seems to be a case of a fraudulent entity misusing our company’s good name and reputation to scam unsuspecting citizens and we strongly condemn such acts, they added.

“We would like to state unequivocally that VFS Global takes a zero tolerance stand against fraud and takes all such allegations very seriously, when they are brought to our notice. We assure you that we are confident our operations teams adhere to the highest standards of ethical business practice,” the statement said.

The spokesperson also said that the company is also reaching out to the authorities to understand this case and will extend support to them to take action against such fraudulent entities.

“Further, we strive to warn customers at multiple touch-points to beware of such fraudulent entities and acts aimed at defrauding them,” the spokesperson added.

