Mohali fire dept sub-officer held for accepting Rs 1Lakh in bribe: Punjab VB

The conversation about the bribe demand was recorded and subsequently brought to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau, officials said. (Source: File)

The Flying Squad-1 team has arrested a sub-officer of the Fire Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Friday.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali’s Phase 1against accused Jaswant Singh, posted as a sub-officer in the Fire Department, Dera Bassi, and holding additional charge of Mohali, VB officials said.

The action was initiated following a complaint lodged by Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Orbit Apartments, VIP Road, Zirakpur,

According to the complaint, he runs a fire safety equipment installation firm under the name G&G Fire Tech Service in Rajpura. His firm had installed fire safety equipment and undertaken the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) at Raj Vehicles Agency (a Mahindra dealership) in Mohali. The agency’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) was pending approval from the Fire Department.