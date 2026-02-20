Mohali fire dept sub-officer held for accepting Rs 1Lakh in bribe: Punjab VB

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Flying Squad-1 team has arrested a sub-officer of the Fire Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Friday.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali’s Phase 1against accused Jaswant Singh, posted as a sub-officer in the Fire Department, Dera Bassi, and holding additional charge of Mohali, VB officials said.
The action was initiated following a complaint lodged by Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Orbit Apartments, VIP Road, Zirakpur,
According to the complaint, he runs a fire safety equipment installation firm under the name G&G Fire Tech Service in Rajpura. His firm had installed fire safety equipment and undertaken the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) at Raj Vehicles Agency (a Mahindra dealership) in Mohali. The agency’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) was pending approval from the Fire Department.
Gagandeep alleged, “Jaswant Singh contacted Raj Vehicles Agency employee Vishal Pathak and informed him that their NOC was pending with him. In return for issuing the NOC, the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh and warned that he would raise objections if the payment was not made.”
The complainant said that he paid Rs 50,000 in advance and agreed to pay the remaining Rs 1 lakh later.
The conversation about the bribe demand was recorded and subsequently brought to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau, officials said.
Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap, officials said, adding that in the presence of witnesses, the accused was caught accepting Rs 1 lakh as trap money from the complainant.
The accused was produced before a court on Friday and was sent to two days of police custody.
Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian captain, is worried about their team's inability to finish and their weak defense, with only five goals scored and 19 conceded in four FIH Pro League matches. With Harmanpreet missing, India's defense will be challenged by Australia and Spain, while the midfield, led by stand-in captain Hardik Singh.