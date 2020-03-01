Mohali: Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart, over 10 fire tenders pressed into service

Fire at Vishal Megamart in Mohali. (Express photo) Fire at Vishal Megamart in Mohali. (Express photo)

Fire broke out in the basement of a retail store in Phase 5 on Saturday morning. Nobody was injured in the incident, however, the goods in the Vishal Mega Mart, including readymade clothes worth lakhs, were gutted in fire. The fire department said that a short circuit was the reason behind the incident. The fire brigade had to struggle for an entire day to control the fire. The fire brigade were still pressed into service till late evening.

The fire came to notice around 8.30 am when the staffers opened the store. The staff present at the store informed the fire brigade following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and the building adjoining to the store were also evacuated to prevent any damage. Later, fire tenders were called in from Kharar, Derabassi, Chandigarh and Zirakpur.

Fire Officer Mohan Lal Verma said that when the store was opened in the morning, an employee noticed that a thick smoke was coming out of the basement, following which he informed the fire department and the fire brigade was summoned. “It was very difficult to enter the basement as it was filled with thick smoke. The employees had told us that clothes, cosmetics and grocery items were stored in the basement which were gutted,” Verma said. On the adequacy of fire safety arrangements, he said, there were no arrangements in the basement and there was only one entry and exit point.

The Fire department officer told Chandigarh Newsline that a notice was issued to the store when the fire audit was carried out in the district in August and September last year. “It is a big basement and has only one entry and exit point, if there were people inside it, there could be even severe losses,” Verma added.

Meanwhile, the district administrator sought the help of the Air Force after the fire could not be controlled till 8 pm and it reached the first floor of the store where electronic gadgets, toys and clothes were stored.

The Fire department took about five hours to enter the building as the entire store was engulfed with thick smog. The fire brigade could only enter the building by around 12.30 pm. “The fire kept spreading as plastic, clothes and shoes were there in the store,” a fire brigade official said. The nearby buildings housing hotels, bars and stores were also shut, as officials feared that the fire could spread.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also requisitioned the use of additional manpower and machinery from the Indian Air Force and the Chandigarh Fire Service, while a rescue team from the NDRF was also kept on standby at the site.

