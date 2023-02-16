scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Mohali F&CC passes work orders worth Rs 33 crore

After the meeting, Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said that development works were being conducted as per requirement in the whole of the city and apart from this, joint works are also being conducted on a large scale.

Mohali F&CC passes work orders worth Rs 33 crore
The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Wednesday passed work orders worth Rs 33 crore in a meeting.

The development works include maintenance works of bathrooms built at various markets in Mohali, public health department and sewage maintenance works, development works of almost all ward parks, repair works of footpaths, including repair works of curb channels, road safety works, MC building maintenance works, construction of sports grounds in Phase 2, 3A and 3B1, works of installing paver blocks in various wards, sewage in many areas and replacement of storm lines and construction of new road lanes, beautification of main road berms and centre verges, road construction works, installation of signboards in various wards, installation of patchwork in wards in zone 2, purchase of fogging machine, mechanical sweeping of A and B roads of the city, manual sweeping of these roads, purchase of battery-banks for various traffic signals, etc., will be done.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 02:05 IST
