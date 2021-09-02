Mohali F&CC committee gives nod to work orders worth Rs 19.5 crore

The Mohali civic body’s Finance and Contract Committee passed work orders worth about Rs 19.5 crore on Wednesday in a meeting. The new development resolutions worth about Rs 9.5 crore also received the civic body’s nod during the meeting.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Commissioner Kamal Garg, Member Jasbir Singh Manku Councilor and Member Anu Anand Councilor were present in the meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee chaired by Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu said that these resolutions mainly include re-carpeting of roads, park works and paver block works and they were passed to meet the demands of the city residents.

The mayor also said that these work orders are time bound and action will be taken against any contractor who spends more time in completing the work.

Mayor said that development works in Mohali is being carried out in every ward with full transparency and without any discrimination.