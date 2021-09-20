Mohali: Farmers protest in Phase 8, pledge to make more people aware of the issues with farm laws

Farmers held a protest in Phase 8 of Mohali against the three controversial farm laws and pledged to spread awareness regarding the issues with it on Sunday.

The protesting farmers again demanded the roll back of the farm laws and accused the union government of collaborating with the capitalists.

The protest started with many farm activists expressing their views about the laws.

The farmer leaders said that they will also spread awareness about the farm laws.

The leaders, while addressing the gathering, said that the protests will continue until the union government scraps the three farm laws.

The protest against the three laws, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been going on for the past one year, with the protests particularly intensifying in the neighbouring state of Haryana recently.