Mohali: Family allege doctor’s negligence in five-year-old boy’s death

Family members of a 5-year-old boy who died on Sunday morning, alleged that his death was caused due to the negligence of doctors at the Derabassi civil hospital. The family lodged a police complaint following which an inquiry was initiated.

Five-year-old Shivam died during his treatment while his family was taking him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Shivam’s father, Vijay Tiwari, said in his complaint that his son had complained of stomach ache and started vomiting on Saturday night following which he was taken to the Derabassi civil hospital and admitted there. “I took my son to the hospital during night, but the woman doctor Harleen who was present on duty did not attend my son properly and also did not refer to my son to any other hospital even after the serious condition,” Vijay Tiwari alleged.

He added that his son’s condition worsened around 6 am and he asked the doctors on duty to refer him to some other hospital, but they did not listen to him. Following this he forcibly took Shivam to a private hospital in Zirakpur and the doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32.

“My son died on our way to Chandigarh. The doctor is responsible for his death. We demand a thorough inquiry into the issue,” added the father.

Dr Gurleen who was present on duty refuted the allegations and said that Shivam’s condition was serious and Vijay Tiwari had forcibly taken his son to another hospital. The Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Sangeeta Jain said that they will inquire into the allegation and take the required action against the doctor if she is found guilty.