For Mohali’s ‘Expo City’ project, GMADA issues notification for acquiring 182.88 acres of land

Officials believe the Expo City will significantly boost investment in Mohali and surrounding areas, provide new momentum to industries and help Punjab gain a stronger identity in the fields of technology and trade. (Source: File)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under the Punjab government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development has initiated the land acquisition process for the proposed ‘Expo City’ project in Mohali. In this regard, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) notification has been issued on March 3.

According to the notification, around 182.88 acres of land in the villages of Safipur, Landiali, Dharmgarh and Rurka will be acquired for the ambitious project. The acquisition will be carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The proposed Expo City is aimed at boosting industrial, commercial and technological activities in Punjab. The project’s biggest highlight will be India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tower, which will provide space for around 300 companies, potentially generating employment opportunities for thousands of youth.