For Mohali’s ‘Expo City’ project, GMADA issues notification for acquiring 182.88 acres of land

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under the Punjab government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development has initiated the land acquisition process for the proposed ‘Expo City’ project in Mohali. In this regard, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) notification has been issued on March 3.
According to the notification, around 182.88 acres of land in the villages of Safipur, Landiali, Dharmgarh and Rurka will be acquired for the ambitious project. The acquisition will be carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
The proposed Expo City is aimed at boosting industrial, commercial and technological activities in Punjab. The project’s biggest highlight will be India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tower, which will provide space for around 300 companies, potentially generating employment opportunities for thousands of youth.
The state-of-the-art complex will also include a 5,000-seat convention centre and a 300-room modern hotel. The entire project is planned on the lines of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, enabling the hosting of national and international exhibitions, conferences and industrial events.
Officials believe the Expo City will significantly boost investment in Mohali and surrounding areas, provide new momentum to industries and help Punjab gain a stronger identity in the fields of technology and trade.
What the notification says
The notification clarifies that the project relates to planned development and falls under Section 2(1)(e) of the Act. Therefore, consent of the Gram Sabha or landowners will not be required under Section 2(2).
The SIA process will begin from the date of notification and will be completed within six months. Its key outcomes will include the SIA report and the Social Impact Management Plan, which will be disclosed in accordance with Section 6 of the Act.
Although the land acquisition process has started now, the SIA report for the Expo City project had already been prepared earlier.
According to available information, in 2019, a team from Punjabi University, Patiala, working under the State Social Impact Assessment Authority, conducted the study and submitted the SIA report and Social Impact Management Plan to the Housing Department.
The report examined the villages likely to be affected by the project, the socio-economic impact on local residents, and rehabilitation-related aspects.
