Mohali: Engineering student commits suicide

AN ENGINEERING student of a private university in Ghruan committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room on Thursday morning. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Kharar civil hospital.

Police began investigation in the matter. Ghruan Station House Officer (SHO) Kailash Bahadur said that the victim was identified as Rajan Kumar, a native of Bihar. Rajan was studying in his first year of computer engineering at Chandigarh University’s Ghruan campus and was staying in the hostel. “Rajan did not go to class on Thursday and stayed back in his hostel room. When his room mates returned after classes, they found that the door was bolted.

Rajan’s friends knocked the door but it was not opened following which the students called the warden and broke open the door,” added the SHO.

Rajan was found hanging from the ceiling fan, following which the university authorities informed his parents, added the SHO.

“We will carry out the further proceedings after his family reaches the city,” he said.