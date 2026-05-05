Car parked at home, its owner gets bike challan — ‘pillion rider without helmet’

Notably, the motorcycle in the image bore the same registration number as Gupta’s car. (Credits: Pixabay)

A case of a disputed e-challan has put Mohali’s camera based traffic enforcement system under the scanner.

In the latest instance, Chandigarh’s Dhanas resident and car owner Harish Gupta received an e-challan carrying his car’s registration number, but the accompanying photograph showed a motorcyclist. The violation cited was “pillion rider without helmet” — an offence that clearly does not apply to a car.

Gupta said his vehicle was parked at home at the time the challan was issued. The notice was generated based on footage captured near the PTL light point in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Notably, the motorcycle in the image bore the same registration number as Gupta’s car. Both vehicles are learnt to have high-security number plates, pointing to a possible case of number plate cloning.