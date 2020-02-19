Day two of drive against school buses in Mohali: 127 challaned, 26 vehicles impounded

The School Bus Operators Association said that if the administration did not stop the drive, they would give the keys of their buses to officials and stop their operations. (Representational Image) The School Bus Operators Association said that if the administration did not stop the drive, they would give the keys of their buses to officials and stop their operations. (Representational Image)

The district administration continued the drive against school buses for the second day on Tuesday. The transport department issued 127 challans and impounded 26 vehicles.

The School Bus Operators Association said that if the administration did not stop the drive, they would give the keys of their buses to officials and stop their operations.

According to the district transport authority, a total of 353 vehicles were checked during the drive out of which challans were issued to 127 while 26 vehicles were impounded. The officials said that a maximum 61 challans were issued by the district traffic police, followed by three sub-divisions in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the drive would continue in the next days as well. The state government issued strict guidelines to ensure safety of schoolchildren. The transport authority and the traffic police were directed to check the buses and issue challans in case the bus operators failed to comply with the guidelines.

In the last two days the district administration had impounded 44 school vans and issued 177 challanst to the school bus operators. The drive was initiated after four school students died after their school bus caught fire at Sangrur on February 15.

Gursharan Singh, vice-president of the Mohali Bus Operators Union, said that they had met Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukhwinder Kumar and apprised him of the issues the school bus operators were facing.

“If the drive is not stopped, the bus operators would hand over the keys to the officers. We would not operate the buses. Every school bus driver has to face issues due to frequent checking at different places. If the authorities want to check the vehicles, they can come to schools and check the vehicles and documents,” he added.

Gursharan said that they had to bring the school students in time but due to the checking drive, they were getting late to meet the deadlines.

5 school buses challaned A few days after a four-year-old was raped inside a school bus in Pinjore area of Panchkula, the traffic police of the district on Tuesday challaned five school buses for various offences.

