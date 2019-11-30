Mohali: Dog bites 55-year-old woman; owner arrested, later released on bail

Dog owner Anjani Kumar, a lab technician at PGI, was arrested and later released on bail. Dog owner Anjani Kumar, a lab technician at PGI, was arrested and later released on bail.

ANOTHER CASE of dogbite came to light in Mohali district on Friday after a Boerboel dog bit a woman at Nayagaon. The injured woman was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The incident had happened at Hari Om Welfare Society in Kumaon Colony on November 27 evening when victim Anita Jaiswal, 55, was standing outside her house.

Anita stated in her complaint that dog owner Anjani Kumar lives in their neighbourhood and owns a dog. Anita stated in her complaint that on November 9, Anjani’s dog had bitten her, following which she asked the accused to chain his dog but the latter did not pay any heed to her.

Anita told the police that on November 27, Anjani’s dog again bit her and injured her, following which she had to go to hospital.

“In the first instance, we did not lodge any complaint thinking that Anjani shall chain her dog, but second time again her dog bit me.

Following this, I decided to lodge a complaint,” Anita added.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sikander Singh, said that they arrested accused Anjani Kumar after registering a case against him under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Sikander Singh said that Anjani is a technician and works at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He was released on bail.

It is the fourth case of dog bite this week. Two cases were reported from Phase VII in Mohali city while one was reported from Kharar.

