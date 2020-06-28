Mohali district’s civil surgeon visits micro-containment zones, orders random testing of meat factory staff

Dr Manjeet Singh there are a total of four such zones across the district as of now and the team took stock of the situation at Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Bahera village near Derabassi and Sector 91 in Mohali. (Representational) Dr Manjeet Singh there are a total of four such zones across the district as of now and the team took stock of the situation at Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Bahera village near Derabassi and Sector 91 in Mohali. (Representational)

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, along with a team of senior health officials, on Saturday visited the coronavirus affected areas across the district, which have been turned into micro containment zones.

Dr Manjeet Singh said, the team went to three micro containment zones where a number of coronavirus infections have been reported recently. He said, there are a total of four such zones across the district as of now and the team took stock of the situation at Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, Bahera village near Derabassi and Sector 91 in Mohali.

“A total of nine positive cases had come to light at Harmilap Nagar on June 22. The purpose of the visit was to ensure proper compliance of the guidelines issued by the government and the Health department. I gave necessary instructions to the health and police teams deployed there to check the spread of the disease in the village,” the civil surgeon said.

He further said, the concerned street at Harmilap Nagar has been completely shut. Police and health teams are deployed on the spot. The team also visited a meat factory at Behra village where five women workers were reported to be affected by the disease. The random sampling of all the workers of the factory was ordered to check the spread of the disease. Health officials visited the affected area of Sector 91 in Mohali, where five cases have come to light.

Dr Manjeet Singh said, the teams of police and health department are on full alert and no outsider is being allowed to enter the affected areas. Vegetables and other goods’ vendors have also been asked to exercise utmost caution. He said, people living in the vicinity have been instructed to stay indoors and not to go inside the affected houses.

Urging people to be cautious, Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, the threat of coronavirus is still there and people need to be more vigilant. He appealed to people to not step out of their homes aimlessly and if there is an urgent need to go out, ones face should be covered with mask, handkerchief or cloth and necessary distance from each other should be maintained. He also emphasised on washing hands with soap and water, frequently.

