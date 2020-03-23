Mohali district too sealed from today

The administration also reduced the number of gathering to 10 people from 20. (Express File Photo) The administration also reduced the number of gathering to 10 people from 20. (Express File Photo)

WITH THE Punjab government declaring lockdown till March 31, the Mohali district administration assured the residents that the supply of all essential services will be maintained and people have to stay at home.

The transport service, shops, commercial establishments and factories will remain closed while the supply of 19 essential items will me made available by the administration. The administration also reduced the number of gathering to 10 people from 20.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Under Rule 12 of the Punjab Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, a lockdown is directed in the territorial jurisdiction of the district in public interest with immediate effect up to March 31.”

The restrictions will remain in place till March 31. All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns will close their operations. No public transport services, including operation of taxis, autorickshaws, shall be permitted except transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals and bus stands. Specific routes to be allowed in the district shall be decided by the RTA Secretary.

Panchkula under lockdown

Panchkula after receiving orders from the state went into lockdown on Sunday. The lockdown has been declared till March 31.

Only essential services, including medicine, hospitals, groceries will continue during this time.

