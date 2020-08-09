Mohali district records one more death, highest single-day surge of 95 cases

The district again saw a steep spike in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday after 95 positive cases were reported. (Representational) The district again saw a steep spike in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday after 95 positive cases were reported. (Representational)

The Mohali district recorded the highest surge in a single day so far after 95 people were tested positive for coronavirus. With the new cases, the number of total cases rose up to 1,264 with 571 active cases. The district recorded one more death — of a 62-year-old man. With the death, the total number of deaths went up to 19.

According to the health department, a 62-year-old man from Sector 68, who had co-morbidities and suffering from diabetes and hypertension, died. The victim was admitted to Gian Sagar hospital.

The health department officials said that 24 cases were reported from Zirakpur, 12 from Derabassi, 15 from Kharar, 21 from Mohali, 10 from Kurali, three from Lalru, one each from Sultanpur, Dappar, Manana, Bhagomajra, Bhagwanpur, Daun and Saidpura villages.

As many as 26 people who had recovered from the disease were also discharged from the hospital. Out of the total discharged, six patients were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital while 20 were in home isolation. As many as 26,000 tests have been conducted until now.

Youngest victim of Covid-19 in Mohali district was malnourished

Mohali: The two-year-old boy, who became the youngest fatality of Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, was suffering from malnutrition. The victim’s family had arrived in the city around four months ago and was living at the Phase 8 slum area.

The district’s Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur told The Indian Express that the victim’s parents have tested negative, while must have got infected due to severe malnutrition.

“The child was very weak. He might have got the infection due to weakness. The source of the infection is yet to be found as his parents were found to be negative,” Dr Harmandeep added.

On the victim’s contact tracing, Dr Harmandeep Kaur said that the sample of his parents had tested negative and the other people living in the area were also inspected.

Before the death of the two-year-old, the youngest fatality in the district was a 48-year-old man from Derabassi, who used to run a grocery shop in Covid-19 hotspot Jawaharpur village.

The district has reported 19 Covid-19 related deaths so far and 17 of the total victims were above 50 years of age and had co-morbidities. ENS

One death, 52 new cases and equal recoveries in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the UT continued on Saturday, with one death and 52 new cases. The city now has a total of 1426 cases, of which 529 are active, along with 24 deaths.

Parwati Devi, a 60-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 45, who had tested positive, passed away at GMCH-32 on August 7. She was a chronic diabetic patient and was admitted to the hospital’s ICU on July 5 with high levels of blood sugar.

Nineteen women and three children from across the city tested positive, with an 87-year-old man from Sector 40 being the oldest. As many as 11 people who tested positive for the disease were above 50 years of age.

A 51-year-old man from Khuda Jassu is a workplace contact of a previous positive case of PGI, as is a 24-year-old man from Sector 15 and a 29-year-old woman from Sector 38. An 18-year-old woman from Sector 51, whose mother works at PGI also tested positive for the disease, while a 56-year-old man, a resident of PGI also tested positive and is a family contact of a previous positive case of the same house.

A 28-year-old man from GMCH-32, contact of a previous positive case of GMCH-32 also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. An international passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Sector 40, also tested positive.

While 44 people tested positive by RT-PCR, eight positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported.

On a hopeful note, as many as 52 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities of the city, on Saturday. ENS

69 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: In another huge spike of Covid positive cases in Panchkula district, as many as 69, including 17 from ITBP Bhanu base, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The paramilitary base of ITBP has already reported more than 50 positive cases with the caseload rising inside the premises increasingly. A total of 17 paramilitary officials aged between 25 and 33 tested positive on Saturday.

Nine cases have been reported from Pinjore, and eight each from Raipurrani and Sector 9 of the district. Cases have also been reported from Sector 2, Abheypur, Sector 12-A, MDC-4, MDC-5, Sector 8, Kalka, Sector 15, Sector 16, Saketri, Sector 4, Khangsera, Hangola, Rajiv Colony, Sector 17 as well as Sector 20.

At least seven of Saturday’s 69 cases hail from neighbouring districts and will be counted under ‘other districts’ tally.

While the testing numbers touched 23,000-mark, the district tally reached 907 positive cases, plus 155 from ‘other districts.’ There are 407 active cases.

