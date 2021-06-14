Mohali district records drop: 43% in deaths, 40% in positive cases

Beneficiaries waits their turn during the Vaccination camp at Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The district has noticed a sharp decline in the number of COVID-related deaths in the first 12 days of June, offering relief to the people and the district administration.

There is a decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases too.

From April 30 to May 12, the district recorded a total of 127 deaths due to COVID-19 while in the corresponding time this month, the district has recorded 55 deaths — a decline of around 43 per cent. Health officials said that the second wave was waning due to which there was a decline in the number of deaths.

The district recorded 1,245 positive cases from May 31 to June 12 while in the corresponding time (between April 30-May 12), a total of 3,114 cases were reported in the district.

“There is a decline of around 40 per cent in the positive cases. It is a matter of relief and a sign that the second wave of the pandemic is coming to an end, but people need to be vigilant,” a health department officer told The Indian Express.

There is a sharp decline in the number of active cases too. In the first 12 days of May, the district had more than 10,000 active cases and all the hospitals were full.

As of June 13, the district has a total of 789 active cases.

The health department officials said that there was an improvement in the recovery rate which had led to the decline in the active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the reduction was due to strict adherence to the guidelines. He, however, said that people must take precaution while getting out.