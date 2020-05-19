Mohali district opens after over a month

A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

With the lifting up of curfew in the state, Mohali district opened on Monday after a month and a half. Many vehicles were seen plying on the road but shops were opened in the markets in a staggared manner.

According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions and coaching institutes will remain closed but online distance learning will continue. Hotels, restaurants (dine- in), and other hospitality services, other than those used by the state government for housing health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons, including tourists and for quarantine, will remain closed.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Similarly, social, political, sports, cultural, religious functions and gatherings will be prohibited and religious places will remain closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited. Gatherings of over 20 people will not be allowed even for marriages or cremation.

The night curfew will be in place between 7 pm and 7 am and the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities will remain strictly prohibited. The movement will be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm without passes for permitted activities like shopping, going to office and workplace.

Four-wheelers, two-wheelers, taxis, cab aggregators, bicycles, rickshaws and autorickshaws will be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm but on the condition that the four-wheelers would have a maximum capacity of two persons plus driver and the two-wheelers should be without a pillion rider.

The car pooling by the taxi aggregator will not be allowed and compliance with the SoP of the State Transport Department will be a must. The shops will remain open from 7 am – 6 pm but this will not apply to shopping malls, shopping complexes.

All shops in the rural areas will open and all those in the urban areas but on a staggered rotational basis (odd/even) so that 50 per cent shops are open on any day. The sports complexes and stadiums are allowed to open without spectators but subject to compliance with directives of the State Sports Department.

The government and private offices are allowed to open, but in order to avoid crowding, only 50 per cent of the staff will be called. This would not apply to Central and state government offices dealing with emergency duties.

