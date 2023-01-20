scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Mohali district to get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

The construction, renovation and paint work is in progress and work at some clinics is complete to a great extent. Senior medical officers are personally inspecting the construction and repair work in the clinics.

The Civil Surgeon along with the nodal officer visited the Phase 11 clinic in Mohali and inspected the work. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mohali district to get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mohali district will get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) on January 27. The civil surgeon on Thursday took stock of the clinics.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said that 20 new clinics are being readied at different places in the district.

The construction, renovation and paint work is in progress and work at some clinics is complete to a great extent. Senior medical officers are personally inspecting the construction and repair work in the clinics.

More from Chandigarh

The Civil Surgeon along with the nodal officer visited the Phase 11 clinic in Mohali and inspected the work. She instructed the officials that there must be no deficiency in the standard of work. She visited various rooms and enquired about the required medical equipment, availability of medicines etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 02:08 IST
Next Story

CHB to float Sector 53 general housing scheme, board of directors to deliberate matter on Feb 2

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close