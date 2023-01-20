Mohali district to get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

The Mohali district will get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) on January 27. The civil surgeon on Thursday took stock of the clinics.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said that 20 new clinics are being readied at different places in the district.

The construction, renovation and paint work is in progress and work at some clinics is complete to a great extent. Senior medical officers are personally inspecting the construction and repair work in the clinics.

The Civil Surgeon along with the nodal officer visited the Phase 11 clinic in Mohali and inspected the work. She instructed the officials that there must be no deficiency in the standard of work. She visited various rooms and enquired about the required medical equipment, availability of medicines etc.