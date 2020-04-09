Mohali district awaits rapid testing kits

Apart from Jawaharpur village, cases were also reported from Jagatpura village, Kumbra village, Nayagaon and Phase 3-A. These areas have been sealed. Apart from Jawaharpur village, cases were also reported from Jagatpura village, Kumbra village, Nayagaon and Phase 3-A. These areas have been sealed.

The district, which is among the two hot spots of COVID-19, is yet to get the rapid testing kits. This can cause delay in the testing of people suspected to have coronavirus. The administration said, they will get the kits once ICMR gives its approval.

DC Girish Dayalan said that rapid testing kits help in getting faster results and are a good tool for testing suspected people. “With rapid testing kits, we get the results in ten minutes,” said the DC.

He further added that they had started extensive sampling and door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic people, following which their teams will start collecting samples of those who are suspected. Mohali district is among the two hotspots in Punjab. The district now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state surpassing NRI hub, Nawa Shehar.

The health department has so far collected 629 samples, which the administration claims, is the highest in the state. A health department official told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the sampling must be more extensive to ensure containment of the spread.

The district health department has examined more than 10,000 people until now.

