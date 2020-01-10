Mohali admin decides to increase capacity of cattle pound, maintain record

Image for Representational purposes (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Image for Representational purposes (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

After the death of more than 100 cows at a cattle pound in Maggar village near Lalru, the district administration on Thursday decided to increase the capacity of the cowshed and the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) will be responsible for providing good quality food and taking care of the cows.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Aashika Jain, who chaired the meeting, said that the main causes of cattle deaths reported in the last few weeks that were identified by veterinary officers of the Animal Husbandry department included starvation, cold weather, anemia coupled with stress.

Jain said that after the deliberation of the various issues relating to the management of the cattle pound, it was decided that remedial measures need to be taken and a blueprint for the effective and smooth running of the Gaushala was agreed upon. “Among the measures taken for immediate resolution of the issues, EO Lalru assured the Committee that optimum capacity will be ensured at the cattle pound by January 15 by which time the new shed under construction will be completed and the cattle will be shifted to the new shed, with which the total capacity of cattle pound will increase to 350,” ADC Ashika Jain added.

MC Mohali, MC Derabassi and MC Zirakpur have also agreed to contribute to the capacity addition of the pound so as to ensure that stray cattle found in their respective areas also find sufficient space at the district level cattle pound at Magra.

The ADC informed said that Dhyan Foundation, which is running the cattle pond, will be responsible for ensuring the supply of good quality green and dry fodder, clean drinking water, cleanliness of the sheds by regular removal of cow dung, storage of cow dung and its utilization for making manure and its sale, proper documentation of the records, provision of adequate manpower including managerial staff, etc. Further, it was decided that a roster of veterinary and para-veterinary officials will be prepared to ensure regular attendance of veterinary doctors at the cattle pound and expeditious treatment of sick animals. It was also discussed that the coordination between the management of the gaushala and the veterinary teams needs to be improved, to ensure that sick animals are shifted to the sickbay swiftly and proper treatment is administered.

It has also been decided that a proper record of each animal must be maintained. Municipal Corporation Mohali, the municipal councils of Derabassi and Zirakpur will also bear the cost of maintaining the animals sent by these bodies

to the gaushala at a rate to be determined by Deputy Director Animal Husbandry.

It was also decided that a committee of Deputy Director Animal Husbandry, Executive Officer Lalru, representatives of MC Mohali and representatives of Dhyan Foundation will lay outs plan for constructing additional sheds. The committee has been directed to furnish its report within a period of 15 days. These sheds will be constructed in a scientific manner, keeping in mind the lanes for a mechanised serving of fodder and adequate provisions for drinking water tanks near the enclosures.

